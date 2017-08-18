Millions of fans of Oviya have been left disappointed after the actress announced that she is not going back to Bigg Boss Tamil house, thus putting an end to rumours of her re-entering the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The actress posted a video on YouTube, in which she clarified these rumours. Oviya said that she did not realise that she was being showered with so much love and the 26-year-old thanked fans for their unconditional support.

Oviya requested fans not abuse or make hurtful comments about Julie or Shakthi. "I understand the pain when I was cornered by 14 members inside the house and they should not suffer the same. We make mistakes as humans. I am not perfect and nobody is perfect. If we do not commit mistakes we are not humans," she noted.

"People, who commit rapes and murders, are being pardoned by governments. This is a small matter. I appreciate your support, love and encouragement, but I do not like hurting others. In fact, I do not need those fans, who abuse other contestants."

Moving on to the Aarav issue, Oviya stated that she is aware of the negative responses that are coming her way, but she believes in true love and confidence of regaining it.

Oviya, who was in Varkala in Kerala and is currently in Cochin, also spoke about her new hairdo and claimed that she opted for this style for a wig brand that empowers cancer patients.

The Kalavani actress, who was the audience's favourite to win Bigg Boss Tamil, walked out of the show after being cornered by the inmates for weeks. Oviya had a close relationship with another contestant Aarav, but after he too snubbed her, the actress went into depression and walked out of the show.

Find Oviya's YouTube video below: