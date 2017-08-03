Rumours of Oviya's elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil have surfaced once again on social media. The latest speculation claims that she came out of the show midway at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, 2 August (in today's episode). However, it has now been revealed that it is a baseless speculation.

Last evening, social media was abuzz with the rumours that Gayathri and Shakthi's families had played a role in sending Oviya out of the show and the rumours spread like wildfire on social media platforms including WhatsApp.

However, sources have now clarified that there is no truth in those claims. Also, Vijay TV has given an indirect clarification on its Facebook page by having Bigg Boss as its cover page that showcased the 10 contestants who are still part of the reality show.

Oviya has been the most loved character in Bigg Boss Tamil so far. Despite inmates nominating her for elimination week after week, the fans have managed to save her.

For a week now, Oviya's mistakes and drawbacks are being highlighted on the show resulting in her her fans accusing the channel of deliberately trying to show her in a negative light. It has to be noted that the 26-year old has been nominated again along with Vaiyapuri and Julie this week.

Meanwhile, Oviya is apparently upset with the inmates and will go on a hunger strike. The latest promo video shows her being upset with the inmates and choosing not to eat food for some reason.

Below, we bring to you the latest memes about the show and the post that spread rumours about her elimination.