The D-day is here. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil first season is being held on Saturday, 30 September. Ganesh Venkatraman, Harish Uthaman, Snehan and Aarav are in the last stage of the reality TV show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

The show had taken off on June 25 with 15 contestants entering the house. Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Shakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Julie aka Juliana, Gayathri Raghuram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Bharani, Anuya, Harathi Ganesh, Aarav aka Aarar and Namitha had entered the house.

Apart from Bharani, Shree and Oviya, the contestants were shown the door through viewers'votes. Bharani was evicted for breaking the rule of the game when he attempted to escape from the house, Shree and Oviya opted out due to mental health issues.

Bindhu Madhavi, Suja Varunee, Harish Kalyan and Kaajal Pasupathi were wild-card entrants. Among the 19 contestants, only four inmates have made it to the last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The audiences have witnessed a lot of drama in the house in 100 days. The TRP ratings of the show peaked new heights when Oviya was targeted by Gayathri and other inmates. However, Bigg Boss Tamil came under criticism after Oviya walked out of the show. In subsequent weeks, Gayathri too was eliminated and the viewers' lost interest in the show to some extent.

Of all participants, Oviya enjoyed the highest fan following and it is believed that she would have easily won the trophy if she was still part of the game.

Looking at the viewers' response, Ganesh Venkatraman is the hot favourite to win and Snehan might end up as the first runner-up. The winner will walk away with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The grand finale begins at 8.30 pm and all the contestants, who had taken part in Bigg Boss Tamil, will be part of the show. However, it is not sure whether the complete event will be telecast in one single episode or it will be divided into two episodes.

The latest promos show that Oviya, Gayathri, Julie, Raiza, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu, Bindhu Madhavi and Suja are attending the grand finale.

Here, we bring to you the live updates of the grand finale: