Gayathri Raghuram and Harathi have continued to target Juliana aka Julie in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Pained by the constant verbal attacks, she has now pleaded before the camera to send her out of the show.

The latest promo videos of Bigg Boss Tamil reveal the issues between Gayathri-Harathi and Julie getting intensified. The duo targets Julie over her identity and the manner in which she is playing the game. Precisely, they accuse her of being fake inside the house.

Julie, who has been tolerating all the negative comments coming in her way, finally decides to give it back to Harathi.

"We have stopped acting once we have come inside the house, but she has started it after coming here," Harathi is seen telling Julie. Also, in another clip that was played before wrapping up on Wednesday, Gayathri had a heated argument and warned Julie of slapping her if she disrespects her.

Hurt by the latest development, Julie, who is in tears, appears before a camera and request the Bigg Boss to send her home.

Harathi and Gayathri are apparently unhappy to be with Julie in the show. They feel that she is the odd contestant in Bigg Boss as she does not belong to film or television industry.

Julie shot to fame during the Jallikattu protests when she slammed politicians earlier this year.

Meanwhile, people have slammed Gayathri and Aarathi for their behaviour inside the show. Below, we bring to you selected-few comments posted by fans:

Truth Be Told‏: I think Julie is childish but not fake. She is being targeted just becoz she spoke against politicians in jallikattu protest #BiggBossTamil

Julie is the youngest of all, she is used to being nice to people, and she is being called a fake for being nice, Not fair. #BiggBossTamil

Sangeetha Sivakumar‏: #GayathriRaghuram ur forcing me to come to India and push u out of that house!! #irritatingLady #BiggBossTamil

Sri: Gayathri should understand ppl who watch are not from cinema industy and to put jalra for her like Aarthi. #BiggBossTamil @gayathriraguram

Sean Jose Mookan‏: I have a feeling once @gayathriraguram comes out #BiggBossTamil she's gonna shutdown her twitter acc. ..

Vechi seyyalama?

Bigg Boss Critic‏: If you do a 360 degree analysis you will confirm that Gayathri is the WORST person in that group. BB should warn her directly #BiggBossTamil