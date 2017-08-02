Aarav and Oviya's equation has changed again with the former surprisingly ignoring the latter since the beginning of this week. On Monday's episode, a drama unfolded when he went into the confession room to request the Bigg Boss to advise Oviya to behave well as it might damage his reputation.

Oviya tried to give a head massage to Aarav, which he ignored and asked her not to do it. Later, he was seen telling other inmates about her behaviour, stating that it is making him uncomfortable. But the actress repeatedly tried to woo him, and he kept her at a distance. Hurt by change in his behaviour, she refused to continue the role given to her in the luxury-budget task. The Bigg Boss's attempt to convince her to be part of the task failed to come to fruition.

In the latest teaser, Julie is seen giving a head massage to Aarav, leaving Oviya fuming. She tries to sort out the issues, but he apparently shuns her. The clip also shows Oviya calling him a "cheater" and pleading him to give her "five minutes."

In the heat of the moment, he says, "Are you trying to create a scene?" The inmates remain mute spectators, while some chuckle to themselves at the drama unfolding inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

Oviya and Aarav have shared a good rapport in first two weeks. In fact, the inmates treated them like love birds and they too enjoyed the attention. But the actor apparently ditched her later and surprisingly came to her rescue last week when the inmates had cornered her.

Now, his feelings have changed towards Oviya again. The fans of the show feel that he is an opportunist who stood by her last week to be safe from the elimination. Their sympathy and love towards her have remained unchanged.

