The stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada. This week, six contestants – Krishi Thapanda, Jayaram Karthik, Shruti Prakash, Nivedita Gowda, Riaz and Anupama Gowda – are facing the elimination test.

While Krishi Thapanda, Jayaram Karthik, Shruti Prakash, Nivedita Gowda and Riaz were pushed to the danger zone based on the viewers' votes, Anupama Gowda was directly nominated by the captain of the week, Sameer Acharya.

This week, there were lots of group activities between Sameer Acharya and Anupama Gowda's teams. It was filled with comedy and excitement. The kabbadi task provided wholesome entertainment.

On Friday's episode, Sameer Acharya named Nivedita Gowda as the best performer of the week for putting in a lot of hardwork, while he took Anupama Gowda's name as the worst performer as he felt that she failed to boost the confidence of her team mates.

Although Anupama Gowda accepted the 'worst performer tag,' she was visibly upset and was seen weeping on her bed.

Elimination

Taking the viewers' response from social media sites into the consideration, Riaz and Anupama Gowda are most likely to be safe this week. That leaves Karthik, Shruti Prakash, Krishi Thapanda and Nivedita Gowda in the danger zone.

Considering the fan following of Karthik and the love that Nivedita has earned among the viewers of the show, they are unlikely to be out of the show. Hence, there seems to be a tough contest between Shruti and Krishi.

It has to be noted that Krishi was eliminated earlier and was given a wild-card entry to the house.

Jayasrinivasan, Lasya, Jagan, Ashita, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Suma, Tejaswini Prakash, Dayal Padmanabhan and Megha are already out of the show. The grand finale will be held in the last week of January and there will be eight contestants in the house after this week's elimination.