Riaz, Sameer Acharya, Diwakar, Jayasrinivasan, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Krishi are in the danger zone this week on Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

In the seventh-week nomination process, the contestants were asked to suggest two names of those whom they would like to save on Bigg Boss Kannada 5. Normally, the inmates will be asked to take out two names that they would like to be eliminated from the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

While Riaz, Sameer Acharya, Jayasrinivasan, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Krishi are facing elimination on the basis of inmates' votes, Diwakar was pushed to the danger zone directly by Karthik Jayaram, who is the captain of the house.

Looking at the response online, Riaz and Jayasrinivasan are considered to be safe this week. Their involvement in the tasks and their overall behaviour have apparently made the people fall in love with them.

Many are of the opinion that Diwakar should leave the house this week. His sudden behavioural change towards Riaz and the way he responds to the negative comments coming his way have been disliked by the netizens.

But it has to be noted that he continues to be loved by a section of the audience for his innocence. Also, his performance was good in the tasks this week which might come in handy. However, the online polls indicate that there are strong chances of one among Sihi Kahi Chandru, Krishi and Sameer Acharya being eliminated from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

So far, Suma, Tejaswini Prakash, Dayal Padmanabhan and Megha have been shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 5. Although Krishi was eliminated, the actress was given a wild-card entry.