The fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be launched on Sunday, 15 October. The event will telecast from 6 pm on Colors Super.

As many as 17 contestants will be part of Bigg Boss Kannada. The channel has allowed 6 commoners to join along with 11 celebrities, the names of whom will be revealed during the launch.

According to sources, there are nine male contestants and eight female contestants. A Mumbai-based actress is also taking part this season.

The channel has been tight-lipped about the contestants, yet many names have been doing rounds.

Sihi Kahi Chandru, Vijayalakshmi, Rapper Chandan Shetty, Anuradha Bhat, Supriya Lohith, RJ Riaz Pasha, Varshini Kusuma, Kavitha Gowda, Rajesh Nataranga, Sunil Raoh, Pankaj Narayan, Raju Thalikote, Muruli of Oggarane Dabbi fame, Rajeev (CCL), Shine Shetty, Sriki and Harsha are said to have been approached.

"Bigg Boss Kannada manages to surprise me every season with the innovations in the concept and introduction of numerous entertainment avenues, not only for the housemates and viewers of the show but also for myself. The inclusion of the common man into the house, revolutionizes the format of the game, with even more unpredictability," Sudeep stated in a press release.

He adds, "I am delighted to have been a part of this journey from the onset. For the fifth season in a row, I am still as excited as I was in the first, with season 5 getting bigger, better and even more entertaining for everyone."

