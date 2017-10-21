The stage is set for the elimination of the first contestant from the Bigg Boss Kannada 5 house.

Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Karthik Jayaram, Diwakar, Suma, Jagan and Niveditha Gowda have been nominated this week.

Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Karthik Jayaram, Diwakar, Suma and Jagan were pushed to the danger zone by the inmates through their votes, while Nivedita Gowda was directly nominated by the capain of the week, Anupama Gowda.

Explaining why she named Nivedita, Anupama Gowda said she appears weak — physically and mentally — and that she was not sure how the 18-year-old would handle the challenges in the Bigg Boss house in the days to come.

However, the reality is people's votes will decide who will be shown the door this week.

If the comments coming on social media are any indication, Karthik, Jayasreenivasan and Jagan are going to be safe this week, considering their fan following.

That leaves commoners Megha, Suma, Diwakar and Nivedita in the danger zone.

People are visibly not happy with Diwakar. Hence, he is likely to be shown the door.

But if he gets good votes from fans and well-wishers, the contestant would be safe and one among the other three will be out of the Sudeep-hosted show.

A total of 17 contestants — Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Dayal Padmanabhan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Shruti Prakash, Anupama Gowda, Riaz Pasha, Niveditha Gowda, Sameer Acharya, Karthik Jayaram, Ashita Chandrappa, Diwakar, Tejaswini Prakash, Chandan Shetty, Suma Rajkumar, Jagan and Krishni Thapanda — had entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on October 15.