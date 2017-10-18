Twitter

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Hari Teja has impressed the audience and won rave reviews for her performance in mass maharaja Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG), which was released in theatres today.

Hari Teja, who was recently in news for her stint on Jr NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu, has played a small role in Raja The Great. The actress-cum-TV anchor is also seen with Ravi Teja in famous local Hyderabadi song Gunna Gunna Mamidi. Though she has very little screen presence in the film, she has managed to win the heart of viewers with her dance.

Hari Teja's stint on Bigg Boss Telugu has amassed her huge number of fans across the globe. Some of her fans, who saw the first show of Raja The Great, were all surprised and thrilled to see her in the movie. Soon after the show got over, a few of them took their Twitter handles to share excitement about her role.

Shruthi HDL tweeted: "#BiggBoss fame #HariTeja and her dances will thrill the audience big time In #RaviTeja's #RajaThe Great"

Anjan posted on Twitter: Raviteja + Hariteja Mass mass Gunnamamidi song kekalu #RajaTheGreat

Vinny‏ wrote: "Yup that was too funny hariteja posoni rajesh etc.... #RajaTheGreat."

Hari Teja, who is a professional Kuchipudi dancer, had started her career with small screen and featured in some TV serials like Manasu Mamatha, Muthyamantha Pasupu. She was an anchor in ETV cookery show Abhiruchi. She also played small roles in A Aa, Dammu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Winner, Attarintiki Daredi, 1 Nenokkadine, Ungarala Rambabu and few other movies.

Post Bigg Boss Telugu, Hari Teja has gone on to host Gemini's new TV Fidaa and was seen with Rakul Preet Singh in last Sunday's episode. Gemini TV‏ tweeted: Curious to know what glamorous star @Rakulpreet shared about her personal life with beautiful #HariTeja? #Fida this Sunday on #GeminiTV.