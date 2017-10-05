Salman Khan has been the most ideal host of TV reality show Bigg Boss, but if given a chance, Shah Rukh Khan too would not mind hosting the same.

Shah Rukh spoke at the press conference of Ted Talks India Nayi Soch. Among many other things, SRK was asked if he would ever want to host a TV show like Bigg Boss.

Known for his witty answers, Shah Rukh responded saying that he would like to host such shows if he has time and the makers of the show pays him well.

"There is no question of being a host of x or y or z. I think all the programs that all the movie stars are hosting have something interesting to give. But I have never been approached for a show of that nature. So, I don't know, if I am free and if the money is good. Having said that, for Ted Talks I have not charged like all the other stars are charging for other shows. This one is from the heart," Shah Rukh said when asked if he would want to host show like Bigg Boss.

The superstar also said that he is not at all competing with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. "They (Salman and Akshay) are in a different league all together and I am not even competing with them," SRK said on competition with Salman and Akshay on TV.

While ongoing Bigg Boss 11 is again being hosted by Salman, it will be interesting to see if the makers of the show approach Shah Rukh for any of the next seasons.