Rekha, Mohan and Shalini have entered the last stage of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. Now, there is a tough competition among Pratham, Bhuvan Ponnanna, Malavika Avinash and Keerthi Kumar to make it to the grand finale.

The one major question haunting the fans of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada is whether Pratham will enter the last stage of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. He has been a people's favourite and has been enjoying huge support from the audience.

Pratham had entered the house as an unknown face to the Kannada viewers and people had not liked him in the first two weeks for his erratic behaviour. He faced the wrath of the inmates and was on the receiving end from the viewers as well. But what transformed his image in the following weeks continues to be a mystery for many.

On close observation, it becomes clear that the inmates, inadvertently, helped him garner the love of the viewers by targeting him for one or the other reason. The contestants may have reasons to be unhappy with his annoying behaviour, but viewers got the impression that Pratham was being ignored and victimised by all the contestants.

Pratham was smart and capitalised on the sympathy coming his way. His genuine behaviour and smart ways of dealing with issues, and clarity in his explanations while defending his position bowled the audience over. His contribution in the tasks may be lesser compared to others, yet his performance in the 'Emergency' task remains the most-talked about activity of the fourth season of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. All these factors have helped him to gain huge support.

He has undoubtedly taken the game very seriously and has done his best to stay till this stage. But is that enough for him to enter the last stage?

The real fight appears to be between Pratham and Malavika Avinash as Keerthi Kumar is most likely to enter the last stage as his performance has been good. In fact, he is the favourite to win the title this season. Bhuvan seems to be a weak contestant and he is expected to be out of the show this week.

With less than two weeks for the grand finale, people are now curiously looking forward to see whether he will enter the grand finale. In the last season, Tsunami Kitty too had gained sympathy, bu was eliminated two weeks before the finale.