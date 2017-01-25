Continued from the first part

Your decision to send Huccha Venkat backfired and host Sudeep was also not happy with it. How difficult was the situation to handle?

Every difficulty is an opportunity and it is my worldview. And I do not wish to talk further about the closed chapter as the channel's stand on the issue was given in the same week.

A usual criticism that comes your way is that the shows are fixed.



If Pratham wins, the fans of Rekha, Malavika, Mohan and Keerthi accuse that Bigg Boss is fixed and the same happens if any other participant wins. We have to live with it. Just because people want some candidate to emerge victorious, the game rules cannot be changed. There is a proper methodology in place to choose a winner. However, I have taken extra care this time and used new techniques to make people understand that the results could not be manipulated.

How do you take the criticism on being bias about contestants that you receive on everyday basis on social media?

It is always easy to point out flaws and accuse us of being biased. People should understand the amount of hard work and sacrifice we put in to the show. A show like Bigg Boss demands us to work without holidays or without time constraints. It means we have to dedicate over 130 days preparing and executing without thinking about weekends, festivals, etc.

Our efforts may not be bigger than a soldier, who stays awake on the borders to safeguard us. But I would like to remind you that to eliminate a contestant at midnight makes my entire team sacrifice its sleep. Those who blame me on social media of being bias towards Pratham should understand that I brought him on board like all the other contestants. I am not concerned about who is going to win the game or lose it. There is a purpose behind every show and that should not be defeated. Our motto is to study the behaviour of the inmates and how they emotionally react to a given situation. This should engage viewers and entertain them.

I will be happy if we have achieved this and other criticisms do not affect me much as we play within the rules of the game. I want to end on the note that people here sacrificed a lot of things to just entertain the audience all the way.

What are the parameters that the show adopt to decide a winner?

The one and only factor that matters is viewers' votes. Their votes alone decide the fates of the contestants. Whichever participant gets maximum votes he will win the game.

But there were times when online polls predictions had suggested some winners, but the final result would be contrastingly different.

Please do not consider the response coming from social media as the ultimate verdict and this medium alone does not decide the winner. It does not reflect the entire mood of the state. Only one particular section is active on Twitter or Facebook and it just accounts to about one percent. Hence, we should not commit the mistake of believing their views as the final judgement.