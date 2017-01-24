Shilpa Shetty's fans were thrilled with reports that the actress is going be a part of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada grand finale. But there is reason for them to get disappointed now, since these reports have turned out to be false.

"Shilpa Shetty has not been approached and she is not gracing the finale," sources from Colours Kannada told International Business Times, India edition. It was reported that the Bollywood actress, who is native of Mangaluru and has worked in a few Kannada movies, would be the special guest on Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. The news became a hot topic of discussion among fans of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Meanwhile, preparations are on for the grand event. It is expected to be a bigger event than all the previous seasons.

Talking about the success of the show this season, Parameshwar Gundkal, the business head of Colours Kannada, told IBTimes India that the show has met their expectations. "I am satisfied with the way people have received the show this time. The credit for the success of the show goes to all my team members," he said.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada has entered the last week. Five contestants will make it to the grand finale. Mohan has already entered the last stage.

This season, 18 contestants were part of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. The show mainly features people from the television background. The curtains were supposed to be closed on January 16. But the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted reality show was extended by two weeks and the grand finale will now be aired on January 29.