Kiccha Sudeep has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since the conclusion of his recent weekend episode on Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. People are furious with the host for not giving clarity on Pratham and Sanjana's issue.

If you are not a regular follower of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada, Pratham, Sanjana and Bhuvan's love triangle hogged the complete limelight last week. Sanjana had said "I love you" to Pratham in a jovial mood recently and this, apparently, did not go well with Bhuvan.

Surprisingly, Sanjana denied saying those words later, which irked Pratham, who was upset with Bhuvan for interfering in his issue. Being the leader of the house, Pratham had protested in his own ways against both Sanjana and Bhuvan.

However, after the issue almost turned ugly, the inmates intervened to hear the stories from both the sides. As Sanjana once again refused to have said those words, people decided to leave the issue to Sudeep to find out the truth in his weekend show.

To everybody's surprise, Sudeep refused to elaborate the issue and left the issue to the three individuals to sort out the differences, cautioning them that the ugly episode was taking a toll on their image.

This did not go well with the audience, who have slammed Sudeep for failing to give justice to Pratham. Many are accusing him of being bias towards Pratham.

Later, during an interaction with his fans, Sudeep said that he has done it with a reason. Below, we bring you a couple of tweet conversation on the issue between the actor and his followers on the social media site.