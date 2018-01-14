It is Shilpa Shinde who has emerged as the clear winner of Bigg Boss 11. The former Angoori Bhabhi of Babiji Ghar Par Hai has beaten the likes of Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to become the ultimate contestant to claim the winner's trophy and pocket the prize money.

Offering tough competition to Shilpa in the race to bag the winner's trophy, commoner Puneesh Sharma was the first one to be evicted followed by Vikas Gupta who received the least number of votes from the viewers.

Hina Khan, who was being considered as one of the strongest contestants inside the house, became the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 while Shilpa beat her with a huge voting margin.

The grand finale saw Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar sharing the stage together amid rumours of their alleged fallout after Salman backed out of their association in their collaborative historical project on the Battle Of Saragarhi.

Shilpa Shinde kicked off the first day inside the Bigg Boss 11 by locking horns with Vikas Gupta but later they sorted out their differences as the days went by like a paper in the wind.

She was hated by the viewers during the initial days but later she became the most loved contestant inside the house. From taking over the kitchen and making food for everyone to nominating herself to save her friends, she gained immense respect from the Bigg Boss 11 viewers who voted her as the winner of the season.