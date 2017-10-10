Bigg Boss 11 began with a fight between two contestants – Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta – and it is still going on in the house. Like last year, this time also the makers of Salman Khan's show have divided the participants into commoners and celebrities.

Did anyone of you notice that ever since the concept of commoners came to Bigg Boss, there are no Bollywood celebs in the house?

Bollywood celebrities kept away from contesting in the last edition of the show as well, even though some television stars showed up. In Bigg Boss 9, Yuvika Chaudhary and Rimi Sen were the tinsel town representatives in the show. And before that too, there have been several actors from the industry.

But, since last year, there are only television stars or commoners – why?

Well, the reason is the commoners. A source close to the channel told Bollywood Life: "No Bollywood celeb has agreed to be a contestant on the show due to the common man concept. They feel it will hurt their image."

"Moreover, no one is sure of being able to handle themselves in that gang of crazy contestants. After seeing the first week, even TV actors who were enthusiastic before to come as wild cards are having second thoughts. The casting team is facing a crunch and it is not surprising."

It looks like Salman's show is in trouble. Even the hunk's entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar and the illogical fights in the house have apparently failed to grab attention of the public.

In fact, the viewers feel bored as there are no known faces from Bollywood on board to raise their level of curiosity.

This year, there were many instances when the contestants have crossed limits within a week of Bigg Boss 11. From remarks on sexuality to getting physical, the inmates have done it all. While Salman has lashed out at the contestants, we wonder if all these are gimmicks to boost TRP.