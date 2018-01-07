Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi has been evicted from the show. Disappointed Luv had to leave the house just a week before the finale.

In a neck to neck count, Luv lost to his sworn rival Vikas Gupta with a margin of merely 30 votes!

Luv is the latest evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 11. Host Salman Khan announced his elimination on Sunday night weekend ka vaar episode. Having entered the house as a commoner, it is commendable that Luv survived this far.

Earlier, he was nominated a lot of times, but he had always managed to escape eviction. However, this time he could not win enough votes to survive the eviction. Apart from Luv, other contestants who were nominated were Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were safe from this elimination round. It is not surprising that Luv got evicted this time, considering the fact that all the other nominated contestants belong to the celebrity class.

Bigg Boss had first surprised the contestants by telling that the voting lines were closed this time. However, the twist in the tale was the decision this time was made through live voting at a mall in Mumbai.

All the four nominated contestants had to visit the mall that was jam-packed by the fans. Being in a large cage inside the mall, Luv, Hina, Shilpa and Vikas had to appeal to their fans to vote for them. The fans then had voted for their respective favourite housemates through ballot boxes. In the process, Luv received the least number of votes, and hence got eliminated.

Meanwhile, the live voting event had turned into a big chaos, as fans broke through the barricades in order to come close the contestants. The situation had turned so uncontrollable that the makers had to take the housemates back into Bigg Boss 11 house.

For those who don't know, Luv Tyagi started his Bigg Boss 11 journey as a Padosi and perfected the task of troubling the gharwale. While his fellow-mates Lucinda, Sabyasachi and Mehjabin were evicted much earlier on, Luv managed to play his cards well and made it till the semi-finals. Upon entry in the Bigg Boss 11 House, Luv struggled to form any bonds with the gharwale eventually leading to troublesome situations for him. After weeks of persisting, Luv finally broke the ice and managed to form strong alliances with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. The trio often strategized together and stood as support in time of need. With time, he revealed the different shades of his persona – be it humor or even his aggression during tasks. With each passing day, the graph of his popularity soared higher with the viewers; but it was it was innocence that worked in his favor, earning a spot in the hearts of all the gharwale.

On being evicted, Luv Tyagi said, "The theme of Bigg Boss 11 is Padosi aa rahe hai bajaane baraah and that's exactly what I've managed to do in these past three months. It took me a while to understand the nuances of this game, and with time, I managed to do well – which is what helped me get this far. This has been the most memorable experience of my life and getting evicted in the semi-finale is a big deal in itself."

Luv Tyagi hails from New Delhi and is an aspiring model/ actor. He now hopes to continue in the entertainment industry, be it TV, Movies or Commercials.

With Luv being already out of the house, the fight for the Bigg Boss 11 winner title will happen among Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh and Akash.