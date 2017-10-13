Haryana-based dancer Sapna Chaudhary (Sapna Choudhury) is now a well know face, because of the ongoing Bigg Boss 11. However, the desi diva was much popular for her captivating dance performances in the northern part of India even before entering the reality show.

Sapna is believed to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11; credit goes to her bold and outspoken nature. Although she often faces criticism due to her profession, Sapna is highly popular in parts of Haryana, Delhi, UP and Punjab.

A search with the name of Sapna on YouTube gives a fair idea about her popularity. Known for her free-style dancing, YouTube is filled with several videos of Sapna's moves. There are many videos in which Sapna is seen dancing to popular Bhojpuri songs in the middle of big crowds.

Pursuing a passion for dancing since childhood, Sapna hogged limelight by shaking legs to popular songs and singing in parties and events across north India. Her thumkas are real crowd-pullers, which is apparent from all the videos.

She is even called the Sunny Leone of Haryana, because of her sensational dance numbers. Sunny is known for her sizzling onscreen presence, and of late, she has been seen in many item songs too. Also tagged as an item girl, Sapna's moves are widely being compared with Sunny's.

Most of the dance videos of Sapna show her in salwar kameez, entertaining the audience with her energetic moves. In many videos, men are seen raining currency notes on the desi girl.

Being in this profession and having to dance in middle of hundreds of men, Sapna often comes across indecent behaviour from some of the audience, but the "Solid Body" fame artist is in fact solid enough to tackle such situations. One of her videos proves this.

Check some of "Sunny Leone of Haryana" Sapna's dance videos here: