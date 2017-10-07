Vikas Gupta, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, has been grabbing a lot of attention; thanks to Shilpa Shinde, who has been picking up fights with him on regular basis.

If you are enjoying Vikas' stint on the show, below are some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Vikas and Ekta's friendship:

Vikas is a popular television producer, screenwriter and actor. He was the creative head of Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms and had been friends with Ekta since then.

His production house:

He later started his own production house called The Lost Boy Production, which made some popular show like Gumrah, MTV Webbed, The Serial for Channel V and Yeh Hai Aashiqui for Bindass.

Controversy with Parth Samthaan:

In 2016, Vikas was in news after his Yeh Hai Aashiqui lead actor Parth Samthaan accused him of molestation. The controversy went on for long and got uglier with both Vikas and Parth accusing each other. Apparently, the reason behind the legal battle between the two was because their relationship came to an end.

Ekta Kapoor's shocking revelation on Vikas' relationship with Parth:

Common friend Ekta also intervened in the controversy and made a startling revelation that Parth and Vikas were in a relationship and that former was lying about Vikas molesting him.

"Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013 and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas," Ekta had told DNA.

Parth had then reacted on Ekta's statement saying that many people knew that he was in a relationship with a girl and he and Vikas were just good friends.

Vikas' rumoured relationship with Priyank Sharma:

Rumour has it that Vikas is dating Priyank, who is also locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Apparently, Priyank bagged shows like The Big F, Roadies and Splitsvilla because of Vikas.