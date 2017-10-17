Bigg Boss 11 saw the second eviction through the voting process on Sunday, October 15. Sshivani Durga received the least number of votes and walked out of the exit door.

The self-styled god woman, however, is not disappointed with her elimination and believes that she learnt a lot and had a beautiful journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She believes that since the show is all about entertainment, she couldn't live up to the viewers' expectations and hence got voted out.

Talking to the Times of India, Sshivani said that she felt Vikas Gupta is the most cunning and manipulative contestant in the house and a few contestants have been supporting him to get work in the television industry. "I feel he is the most manipulative contestant of the Bigg Boss house and some contestants are supporting him to get work in the Television industry. Not just Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra, Arshi Khan, but also Jyoti," she said.

"I am not at all disappointed with my eviction from the Bigg Boss house because I think I did my best in those 15 days. I am happy. I got the least number of votes may be because audiences were expecting more out of me. I had a wonderful time in the house. My journey was beautiful, and I learnt new things," she added.

About Arshi Khan, Sshivani said that she is the nastiest person inside the house and good at instigating fights among housemates. The evicted contestant, however, described Hina Khan as the most balanced person inside the house.

Meanwhile, in episode 15 of Bigg Boss 11, Lucinda Nicholas was evicted in a surprise elimination round. In the upcoming episode, Vikas Gupta will get into a physical brawl with Puneesh Sharma, resulting in the former being removed from the captaincy position for the entire season. Puneesh will take over as the new captain of the house.