Bigg Boss 11 is gaining popularity day by day and has garnered one of the highest TRP ratings. In the recent episode, two contestants were evicted from the house. Those who had to leave the house under Vikas Gupta's captaincy were Sshivani Durgah and Lucinda Nicholas.

Earlier, Priyank Sharma had got evicted from the house because he got into a physical fight with Akash Dadlani.

Well, now his dear friend Vikas Gupta has been expelled from the captaincy for the entire season due to the same reason, Times of India reported. The upcoming episode will show that Vikas and Puneesh Sharma will have an ugly spat in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Vikas Gupta, who is the current captain of the house, apparently got into a physical fight with Puneesh Sharma. He will be sent to Kaalkothri (Jail) and will now be barred from the captaincy for the entire season as a punishment.

This incident will turn out to be lucky for Puneesh as he will be the new captain of the house after Bigg Boss' announcement. Vikas has been one of the newsmakers of Bigg Boss house this season.

Day 1 of Bigg Boss 11 began with his fight with Shilpa Shinde, which continues till date. However, the two were surprisingly seen talking normally to each other when Vikas became the captain. The producer was also involved in fights with Akash, Hina Khan and other contestants of the house.