Ahead of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11, which is set to go on air October 1 onwards, a photo of the Bigg Boss house seems to have leaked online and is going viral on social media.

The picture will surely raise the excitement among ardent fans of the controversial reality show, who are eagerly waiting for it to kickstart.

This year, the Bigg Boss house will be bigger than its previous seasons. In fact, there were reports that the house has been structured like a mansion with an underground jail.

Meanwhile, Salman has apparently raised his fee as the host of the 11th season and is taking home a hefty amount. While last season the superstar was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 8 crore per episode, a Tellychakkar.com report said that Salman is getting Rs 11 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 11.

Further, Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has been offered a huge amount to participate in the show. Although reports of her participation had surfaced earlier and the actress had denied the news then, the latest report makes us wonder if Hina will accept the offer. "The makers have indeed approached her and she is getting a big paycheck for it," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Other possible contestants of Bigg Boss 11 are Cezanne Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Uttaran actor Nandish Sandu, Varun Sood, Niti Taylor, and Style actor Sahil Khan. The makers recently shared a glimpse of two confirmed celebrity contestants and Twitterati guessed them to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England, and YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal.

The theme of the 11th season is "neighbours," and contestants — both celebrities and commoners — will be separated into two houses.