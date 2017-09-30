The much-awaited Bigg Boss 11 is all set to commence from October 1, and viewers can expect a lot of fun and action from the opening episode itself.

Apart from revealing the full list of contestants, the opening ceremony of Bigg Boss 11 will have loads of entertainment that you don't want to miss.

Although various sources have revealed names of the possible contestants of Bigg Boss 11, the full confirmed list will be out on the first episode. The contestants, comprising some celebs and some commoners, will be introduced to viewers in host Salman Khan's own unique style.

The show will be aired on Colors TV at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on weekends. The makers have introduced some new elements this season, which are likely to make the show even more interesting.

The names of some of the probable celebrity contestants include Cezanne Khan, Nandish Sandu, Varun Sood, Niti Taylor and Sahil Khan.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain-fame actress Shilpa Shinde is the first confirmed celebrity contestant.

The makers recently shared a glimpse of two confirmed celebrity contestants and Twitterati have guessed them to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England, and YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal.

The names of four confirmed commoners are Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Sapna Chaudhary and Shivani Durgah.

While fans are excited to know the complete list of contestants of Bigg Boss 11, here are some interesting things one can expect to witness on the opening episode of the season:

The first episode of Bigg Boss 11 will be marked by the presence of the Judwaa 2 cast – Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. They will make a rocking entry.

Apart from their candid conversation with Salman, the trio will be seen dancing on some songs of the film. Salman too will be seen shaking a leg with them.

The first contestant to be introduced will be Shilpa Shinde, who will be given a fun task for the viewers' entertainment right away. She will be asked to drop three cans by swinging a rope that is tied around her waist. And she completes the task with perfection.

Salman will also be seen dancing alongside Sapna Chaudhary.

All the contestants will be introduced with a good dose of entertainment. Be prepared to see Salman in his witty best.

Check some glimpses of the fun acts that will happen at Bigg Boss 11 opening episode:

Bhabhiji will enter the Bigg Boss house. Meet Shilpa Shinde in the #BB11 Premiere, tomorrow at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Spe5mm3rim — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2017

Meet bindaas chori and Haryana's favourite dancer, Sapna Chaudhary in the #BB11 Premiere, tomorrow at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/WG17bEnAj9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2017

Get the first look of the Bigg Boss house with Super Hit Judwaa2 stars @Varun_dvn, @taapsee & @Asli_Jacqueline, tomorrow at 9PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/juSidKxCSR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 30, 2017