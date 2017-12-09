Shilpa Shinde has once again proved that she is one of the best entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss 11 house. In the recent luxury budget task, loved ones of the housemates came on the show and all of them went on an emotional roller coaster ride.

While Shilpa's mother entered the house, Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal came to visit. Hina couldn't stop crying the entire time and fans felt that she was "overacting".

We also think Hina's reaction was not that real as no tears were coming out of her eyes. But we are not sure, maybe the actress' emotions were genuine and maybe she cries like this.

This was not the highlight, the interesting part was Shilpa Shinde imitating Hina. Shilpa's mimicry of Hina crying is a must watch as it is hilarious.

While Hina was at the garden area crying out loud when Rocky left, Shilpa was seen making fun of her in the house with Akash Dadlani. Arshi Khan, in fact, said that she will tell Hina about it. To which, Shilpa enacted how Hina will react to it. Trust us, it was EPIC!

Shilpa Shinde once again won hearts with her antics inside the house. Watch the video here:

Fans have predicted that Shilpa will be the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The reason behind is the biased behaviour of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan.

Salman is seen taking Shilpa's side and slammed Hina most of the time during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Meanwhile, Shilpa and Akash are nominated for this week. Speculations were rife that one of them will be sent to a secret room. Mostly it will be Akash.

Now, let's take a look at fans' response to Shilpa's mimicry of Hina Khan:

#ShilpaShinde made fun of HinaKhan weird crying, not of her boyfriend Rocky....Where Hina made fun of Shilpa's emotions We Stand By Shilpa — ShilpaFan Raj (@RajDutta96) December 9, 2017

Loved loved loved #ShilpaShinde 's reaction after Rocky and #HinaKhan 's drama got over ??

She has a great sense of humour?

P.S. Hina's feelings must be genuine for Rocky but the way she reacted was like as if we're watching her #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai in #BB11#BiggBoss11 — Lost Girl (@LostGirl0501) December 9, 2017

#ShilpaShinde imitating how #HinaKhan cried hahaahhahahahha tht was awesome ??? #HinaKhan kitna over acting karti hai baapre.. bolri thi Rocky ko lejane toh lejata acha hota...o itni irritating hai baapre #BiggBoss11 #shilpawinninghearts — Shadab Khan (@Shadab_shado) December 9, 2017

#ShilpaShinde was too good the way she imitated #HinaKhan was soo funny so hina fans stop getting offended even hina also said shilpa ko apni maa ke liye b rona nhi aaya so tit 4 tat #BB11

We stand by Shilpa — BALWINDER SINGH (@balwinder89506) December 9, 2017