Shilpa Shinde is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11, and her popularity has been rising with each passing day. Viewers have been calling her the righteous player on the show.

Be it selflessly making delicious food for all the housemates or supporting her friends wholeheartedly, Shilpa has been impressing the audience.

And now, she has once again broken the record of the highest tweet count for any Bigg Boss contestant ever in all seasons till date.

#WeLoveShilpaShinde had been trending on Twitter on Friday, December 29, with more than 1 million tweets supporting her. Going by this whopping figure, Shilpa is surely ruling hearts everywhere and is one of the potential winners of Bigg Boss 11.

#BB11

Congratulations All shilpa Fans

You have done it, Histroy created again.. Something that has never been witnessed for any celebrity 1Million tweets of #WeLoveShilpaShinde trend. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 29, 2017 Shilpians The Final Figure was 1.04M Tweets for #WeLoveShilpaShinde ........ That's Huge, Very Huge.......This is not just a tweet or Trend, it was our love for Shilpa.#ShilpaShinde #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/R023KGG4yP — #TigerZindaHai ? (@BeingSaurabhS) December 30, 2017

Earlier, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress had broken the record of the highest tweet count for any Bigg Boss contestant ever in all seasons. "Shilpa winning hearts" was trending on Twitter with as many as 329K [3.29 lakh] tweets supporting her while slamming Hina and Arshi.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 11 finale after she became the captain of the house this week.

On the other hand, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are in the danger zone, and the voting trends indicate the latter will be eliminated from the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

Despite being one of the most popular contestants inside the house, the Splitsvilla X participant has apparently failed to live up to the audience's expectations.