Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde
Hina Khan, Shilpa ShindeTwitter

This weekend, another member from the Bigg Boss 11 house will be eliminated. While all the contestants except Hina Khan are up for nominations, Shilpa Shinde still sacrificed for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in the captaincy task.

Is Shilpa extremely over-confident that her fans will save her? But this time she had the chance to become the captain of the house and save her friends, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

These two kept asking Shilpa to not quit, but the actress didn't listen to them and made Hina the new captain of the house. Hina is already safe this weekend and now she will be safe the upcoming weekend as well.

In fact, this new friendship between Hina and Shilpa is quite visible as the latter apologised for mimicking Hina. Even after being the captain, Hina later was feeling bad that she shoukd have made Shilpa the captain.

Meanwhile, Akash and Puneesh are extremely pissed with Shilpa. They were expecting Shilpa to be the captain and then, she would save them in the coming nominations.

Bigg Boss 11 Contestants: Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma
Bigg Boss 11 Contestants: Akash Dadlani and Puneesh SharmaTwitter

Well, Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar will come with a twist as there will be live voting. And the contestants who will get maximum number of votes will get the semi finale ticket, and the lowest one will leave the house.

Bigg Boss 11 fans are seemed to be unhappy with Shilpa's decision. Here's how the fans reacted to the captaincy results.