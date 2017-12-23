This weekend, another member from the Bigg Boss 11 house will be eliminated. While all the contestants except Hina Khan are up for nominations, Shilpa Shinde still sacrificed for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in the captaincy task.

Is Shilpa extremely over-confident that her fans will save her? But this time she had the chance to become the captain of the house and save her friends, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

These two kept asking Shilpa to not quit, but the actress didn't listen to them and made Hina the new captain of the house. Hina is already safe this weekend and now she will be safe the upcoming weekend as well.

In fact, this new friendship between Hina and Shilpa is quite visible as the latter apologised for mimicking Hina. Even after being the captain, Hina later was feeling bad that she shoukd have made Shilpa the captain.

Meanwhile, Akash and Puneesh are extremely pissed with Shilpa. They were expecting Shilpa to be the captain and then, she would save them in the coming nominations.

Well, Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar will come with a twist as there will be live voting. And the contestants who will get maximum number of votes will get the semi finale ticket, and the lowest one will leave the house.

Bigg Boss 11 fans are seemed to be unhappy with Shilpa's decision. Here's how the fans reacted to the captaincy results.

We lv u #ShilpaShinde bt u disappointed us Hmesa sacrifice krna jruri ni he People who supporting u they need ur help too Nw #PuneeshSharma nd #AkashDadlani(m nt a supporter)are helpless Plz take a stnd for urself or #HinaKhan kick ur frnds #VikasGupta #BiggBoss11 #PriyankSharma — Lucky (@SuperdudeDibya) December 23, 2017

Right now all are playing their individual game and not expecting others to take them forward in the game except for Akash and puneesh...Jo Abhi Shilpa se expect kar rahe haii — Priyank Sharma Fc (@PriyankSharmaF8) December 23, 2017

I seriously don't understand Hina. When she wasn't becoming a captain, she had problem. Now when she became captain,she has a prob & keeps asking Luv that why me? Why nt Priyank? I mean lyk.. What? ?#YehDoglapanKyaKehlataHai@TheKaranPatel#BB11 #HinaKhan #BiggBoss11 — Komal Nanavaty (@MeKomalNanavaty) December 23, 2017

#LuvTyagi was right, first hina did not want to take #PriyankSharma name for captain



After that #HinaKhan want to become great



Hina like ? ? ? ??



mastermind luv today, if he played like this from beginning then he would hv more fan following than #ShilpaShinde even — Diamond (@Diamond5510) December 23, 2017