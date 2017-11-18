The current season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss has seen a lot of controversies including body shaming and physical assault but the latest remark by Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan on Hina Khan made the show stoop to a new low.

Until now, viewers have been supporting Shilpa for being a righteous player inside the house and criticising Hina for her dominating and manipulative nature. However, the latest racial remark at Hina may turn the tables around.

A video has surfaced where Shilpa and Arshi are seen referring Hina as kali. When Aakash Dadlani tried to stop them from initiating a discussion on the topic, the ladies refused and continued commenting on Hina's skin colour saying "Kali hai toh kali hi rahegi (if she is dark-skinned, she will always remain so)"

This remark has obviously not gone down well with Hina's fans and her rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has exploded in anger. He took to Twitter to take a dig at Hina's haters and lashed out at them. "All the self-proclaimed messiahs who took it to themselves to question Values and Sensibilities of @eyehinakhan where are you now? Hina is targeted, cornered, bullied, irritated, harassed and now they've gone down to skin colour! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Good Content Right?" he tweeted.

Viewers who were once supporting Shilpa too bashed her for stooping down to such level.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw a pool party being organised inside the house where Hina, Benafsha Soonawalla and Bandgi Kalra raised the hotness quotient by flaunting their curves in bikinis. The episode also saw Bandgi becoming the new captain of the house by defeating her lover Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi.