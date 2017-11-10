Bigg Boss 11's one-hour episodes seem to be too little to showcase many of its interesting contestants. One of them is Sabyasachi Satpathy, who became the new captain of the house after Puneesh Sharma.

The captaincy task will be telecast today, November 10 episode. Sabyasachi will be seen fighting for captaincy against Bandgi Kalra and Akash Dadlani.

These three inmates were the contenders in the previous luxury budget task as well. In the upcoming episode, the trio will be given a nest each and will be asked to put eggs into it. Housemates have to choose their favourite contender out of the three and are supposed to keep eggs in the nest of the contestant they support.

They will even start using their personal eggs from the luxury budget. The twist is that the inmates can break and steal the eggs from the nest of the contender that they do not want to be the captain of the house.

So, the person with maximum eggs will win the task and thus, Sabyasachi won it, according to Business of Cinema.

Finally, Sabyasachi will steal the limelight. Interestingly, he is one of the nominated contestants of this week. It is to be seen whether he will be eliminated or gain immunity with the captaincy.

The upcoming episode will also have a task for other contestants. Bigg Boss chose three pairs to perform the task and looking at the preview video, Akash and Arshi Khan seem to win it. Other pairs are Benafsha Soonawalla -Priyank Sharma and Bandgi Kalra - Puneesh Sharma.

Who will win the @TheGarnierMan Oil Clear task? Find out tonight at 10:30pm only on #BB11! #BBSneakpeek pic.twitter.com/FoCGUtifDt — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2017