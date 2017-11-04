The bitter sweet relationship between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta took an utterly ugly turn in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 11.

The actress, who had accused the TV producer of ensuring her exit from the popular show -- Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai, had been mentally harassing him since the first week of the show. Even Bigg Boss had intervened and asked Shilpa to not get personal with any contestant.

Yet, Shilpa didn't stop and in the past few episodes, and she continued her feuding with Vikas.

Irrespective of whether or not the housemates took a stand for Vikas, his industry friends took to social media to extend their support and expressed disappointment over Shilpa's insensitive remarks.

Ravi Dubey, who visited Bigg Boss 11 house during Diwali celebrations, wrote his disappointment in a series of tweets:

Suyyash Rai: "All Vikas's fans... TRUST ME HE IS REALLLLYYY STRONG MUCH MORE THAN THIS...HE WILL COME BACK STRONG ❤️ wait n watch @lostboy54"

Gauahar Khan: "What I am shocked at is that, why is absolutely no 1 sitting Shilpa down n explaining to her that torturing some 1 is wrong!!It's not a task"

"If she says she's been wronged in the outside world by Vikas, how is this behaviour correct??sad that no1 has a voice for sensible thngs"

Not just celebrities, even viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Pankaj K. Tiwari‏: "#staystrongvikas #ShilpaShinde Shilpa you are the worst person in Indian television. Whole country is never going to watch you in any show"

Meerat Tariq: "I really cant wait to see this disgusting #ShilpaShinde's face tomorrow whn @BeingSalmanKhan will show her real aukatloser @BiggBoss #BB11"

Bigg Toss: "If a guy was doing to a woman what #ShilpaShinde is doing to #VikasGupta, he would be thrown out. This is the feminism agenda. #BiggBoss11"

Aparna Jha: "#ShilpaShinde is a serious case of multiple personality disorder, this maniac psychopath needs help! #ISupportVikas #BiggBoss11"