Salman Khan, who is busy with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco, will shoot the promos of the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss on July 30. Salman will fly down from Morocco to shoot for the promos. Bigg Boss 11 will have a new theme, which will be unveiled with the first promo.

"Salman Khan will be shooting for the promos this Sunday (July 30). He is flying down from Morocco especially for this shoot. It will have a whole new theme, which will be unveiled with the first promo soon. This time, the channel might start with the show earlier than other years. So, it will mostly air in September, instead of October," a source told DNA.

Much like the 10th edition, the new season will see a mix of commoners and celebrities. While the auditions for the commoners are going on, speculations are doing the rounds regarding the list of celebrities who will participate in the new season.

According to reports, current YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has been approached for the show. Actor Kabir Bedi, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actress Achint Kaur are likely to be part of the show as well.

Also, for the first time in the history of the popular controversial show, the makers have included a special clause, which will refrain contestants from maligning the image of the channel and the makers following their eviction. The special clause, which, if broken, will result in the evicted contestants returning Rs 10 lakh from their total earnings from the show or the winning amount.