The Sunday episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11 saw Priyank Sharma getting evicted from the house.

Priyank was nominated for elimination against Luv Tyagi. His eviction was announced by host Salman Khan, who revealed that he had received the least number of votes.

Priyank started his Bigg Boss journey as part of the celebrity clan, but found himself evicted in Week 1 itself. Upon re-entry in the house, Priyank caused a massive stir by speaking about the various on-goings of the outside world. After multiple warnings from Salman Khan himself, Priyank decided to focus on his own game and formed an alliance with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. Staying true to his friendship with now-evicted contestant Hiten Tejwani, Priyank sacrificed his hair and went bald in order to save Hiten from eviction nomination. As a sanchalak, Priyank played a fair game and ensured that all gharwale follow the rules laid down by Bigg Boss. He also showed off his dance skills as he choreographed a number on Akash's rap song – Yeh Hai Bigg Boss! Given the rollercoaster ride of emotions within the house, the friendship between Vikas and Priyank saw many ups and downs, until the two, finally buried the hatchet and renewed their friendship.

On his second eviction, Priyank said, "My experience in Bigg Boss was simply amazing. This is a life lesson that one cannot find anywhere else. I learnt a lot, made a few mistakes and did a few good things – so it has been a rollercoaster ride. I've become a better version of myself after this show."

While few are sad, others had predicted this (as they were supporting Luv Tyagi), and the rest are shocked.

Here's what fans have to say on Twitter about the latest elimination.

Happy for luv tyagi and sad for priyank both are gud .gud luck for future priyank and luv #LuvTyagi #ShilpaShinde #hinakhan #PriyankSharma — Nikhil (@Nikhil20906806) December 30, 2017

I am really sad ??????????? I don't believe it's true but I hope hina will win this show @hprneet143 @eyeayeshakhan @Hinaholics — Priyank Sharma (@ArslanA08798410) December 30, 2017

no more watching #BB11 #PriyankSharma was my favourite and i dont think i’ll be able to watch it without him?? https://t.co/Pe8UBTddQP — Rozina (@rozinatic) December 30, 2017

Don't worry #PriyankSquad

It was just a game, and bigger opportunities are waiting for Priyank. So just relax and welcome him in a bigger way.

Keep supporting and loving him.@ipriyanksharmaa — Team Priyank Sharma (@TeamPriyank_FC) December 30, 2017

International Business Times, India, had conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated this week.

As many as 64.71 percent of the participants said they wanted Priyank out of the house. And looks like our poll was right.

Priyank Sharma's journey inside the Bigg Boss house was full of controversies. He faced many ups and downs.

The hunk was shown the door right at the beginning because of a fight between Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta, but he re-entered only to win everyone's hearts.

Priyank had quite a few breakdowns as he got into major rows with Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. Well, looks like the chocolate boy's Bigg Boss journey has come to an end.

The nominated contestants of this week were Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. While fans expected Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma to be among the nominated contestants, the final results shocked everyone.

The interesting part is, Luv was earlier believed to be the weakest of all, but his last few weeks' performance has improved and the hunk has been showered with a lot of votes — something that got even Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan evicted from the house. And the latest victim of it all is Priyank Sharma.

Priyank Sharma hails from New Delhi and has previously been part of numerous reality TV shows. He hopes to continue in the field of entertainment and wants to try out acting in fiction shows and focus on dancing as well.

Stay tuned for Priyank Sharma's exclusive interview with IBTimes India tomorrow.