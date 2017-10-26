Even as fans of Priyank Sharma have been eagerly waiting for him to re-enter Bigg Boss 11 house, the hunk was spotted in his hometown Delhi.

According to the Times of India, Priyank was chilling in the national capital with none other than Bandgi Kalra's ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal. While it is not known if they are friends or a mere acquaintance, but the picture of the two enjoying with a few other friends have surely raised a few eyebrows.

Bigg Boss 11: This is what Salman's bodyguard Shera has to say about being accused of gang-rape threats

We wonder if Dennis will send a message for Bandgi, who has been getting close to Puneesh Sharma, through Priyank. Will Priyank give Bandgi a piece of her mind after entering the house? Only time will tell.

Priyank, who was ousted in the first week itself owing to his involvement in a physical brawl with Akash Dadlani, had arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 last weekend and was all set to go inside the house but his entry was delayed due to some undisclosed reasons.

Dennis Nagpal also met Priyank sharma, Any Message for BANDAGI???? pic.twitter.com/u1ukkWzNjp — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) October 25, 2017

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Dhinchak Pooja became a victim of politics played by other housemates and was seen in tears. It was Shilpa Shinde again who came forward to console the young contestant. Later, Hina Khan too broke down after many fellow contestants criticised her.