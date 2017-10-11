Remember the midnight intimacy between Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma inside Bigg Boss house on Day 9?

Puneesh and Bandgi were seen getting closer. Both were seen holding hands and Puneesh repeatedly kissing her hands. Are they falling in love or faking it, we questioned.

In a reply to a tweet that said Bandgi is cheating on her boyfriend, this is what her boyfriend Dennis Nagpal had to say:

True that! #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #bandgikalra #PuneeshSharma Retweet if you agree!

Ouch! Dennis has been retweeting the fans comments about Bandgi and Puneesh's affair. A user asked: "Would have been great if you enter as a wild card entry."

To this he replied: "I wont mind"

The reports suggest that Dennis Nagpal is Puneesh Sharma's friend and it was said that Dennis got the two on board for Bigg Boss since he is part of the creative team of the show.

Dennis later denied being part of Colors team on Twitter.

To all the media. I'm part of television industry but NOT the co-director or creative team member of Bigg Boss.#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Dennis Nagpal (@dennisnagpal) October 8, 2017

Well, let's hope this love triangle gets sorted soon.

Check out a few interesting details about her Bandgi:

A self-proclaimed beauty-with-brains, Bandgi is an engineer by education but a model by profession.

The 25-year-old has a brother, Vasu Kalra and a sister Bani Kalra.

Her FAVOURITES:

Food: Chocolate cake

Actors: Aamir Khan, Ian Somerhalder

Actresses: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma