Rumour has it that Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame will participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 (BB11).

Not just that, Pearl V Puri, Chennai Express actor and Kratika Sengar's husband Nikitin Dheer are likely to be part of the controversial show as well, Bollywood Life reported.

However, the news can at best be considered as mere speculation as the names of Bigg Boss contestants are kept under wraps until the show goes on air.

Bigg Boss 11 promo: Salman Khan reveals theme of new season in his own quirky way [VIDEO]

Besides these three contestants, other celebrity names that have surfaced are TV actress Nia Sharma, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG, Shilpa Shinde, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi.

Apparently, Nia, who has been titled Asia's third sexiest woman, has been offered a whopping Rs 2 crore to participate in the show.

A few days ago, the promotional teaser of Bigg Boss 11 featuring host Salman was unveiled by the makers. The promo reveals "neighbours" as the theme of the new season.

Going by the teaser, it seems Bigg Boss 11 will be quite interesting as commoners and celebrities will be divided into two different houses and yet share a bittersweet relationship for the next three months.