Even as controversial reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up for its 11th season with host Salman Khan, speculation regarding its contestants continues to make news.

According to Indian Express, television actress and Asia's third sexiest woman Nia Sharma has been offered a whopping Rs 2 crore to participate in the show. With such a big amount, we wonder if the former Jamai Raja actress is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the show.

Bigg Boss 11: This is when Salman Khan's show will go on air; Know the new theme

The news of Nia's participation in Salman's show is quite shocking considering that the actress, who was recently seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, had earlier dismissed reports of her joining Bigg Boss 11. "I don't know how my name started appearing everywhere but I don't entertain such news," PTI had quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, besides Nia, several names have surfaced. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG – the controversial chief of Sikh religious order Dera Sacha Sauda, TV actress Shilpa Shinde, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi are also likely to be part of the show.

Bigg Boss 11 is likely to go on air from September 24 on Colors TV. Apparently, a new theme has also been introduced wherein contestants will be divided into two different houses.

As for commoners entering the show, they will not be paid for participation; instead, they will be awarded money after accomplishing tasks. Special bonus system has also been introduced for those responsible for better TRPs.