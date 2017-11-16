Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have been in the news for their intimate moments on the show. While many are amused and some others are disgusted by their antics, one person who is deeply hurt is Bandgi's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal.

The heartbroken man has said he had never expected to see Bandgi cheating on him and making out with somebody on national television. Dennis said he initially thought Bandgi and Puneesh were faking their love story, but now he is certain they are in a relationship.

"They might have started off like that but this is real. I have been part of directing reality shows earlier, so I understand what is real and what isn't. This is not fake at all. Initially, it looked fake for the first two days perhaps but then you can clearly make out that they are into each other. She probably did this to be in the house as she did not have anything else to offer. She is not aggressive or violent but then this is too much. To make out with a guy on TV is too much and I am deeply hurt," Dennis told Pinkvilla.

Bandgi and Puneesh were seen in recent episodes getting very cosy after the lights went off, and at one point the two were even seen entering the bathroom together.

Dennis said he and Bandgi had plans to get married as his parents had also liked her a lot. But now he feels humiliated before his parents as they also watch Bigg Boss 11, and whatever his girlfriend has been doing inside the house.

Extremely hurt by the current situation, Dennis also said he will never accept Bandgi, even if she wants to get back with him.

"No, not at all. I would never go back to a girl who has done so much on TV just for fame. She didn't think twice that she has a family and a boyfriend outside who will be watching this. For me, I would not compromise on my self-respect. Initially, I thought I would talk to her once she comes out but then this has become so much. I wouldn't even want to talk to her even if she calls or texts," he said.