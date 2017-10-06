Bigg Boss 11 kick-started last week and is gaining popularity among audience day by day. And one of the commoners who is making headlines mainly because of her oomph quotient is Benafsha Soonawalla. Popular as MTV VJ, she has stolen hearts from the first day with her performance on Bigg Boss 11 stage.

Here are a few things that her fans would be interested to know about her:

Born and brought up in Goa, Benafsha completed her post-graduation in Business Management from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Goa.

Later, she followed her passion and started modelling, as she wanted to make it big in the entertainment industry.

She began her career as an MTV VJ and was also seen in MTV Roadies X4 in 2016. Benafsha had also hosted MTV Campus Diaries.

She is dating Varun Sood, who is also a VJ and has been a part of MTV Roadies X2 and MTV Splitsvilla 9.

She has a huge fan following on social media, especially Instagram. Her bold bikini pictures have raised the temperature on social networking sites.

Now, she is in news for Bigg Boss 11 and is said to be one of the strong contenders.

Take a look at Benafsha's hot pictures here:

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:48am PDT