Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been at loggerheads with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan for the past few weeks now. The actor seems to be keeping a close on Hina's every move in the house and has often expressed his disappointment over the actress' weird behaviour.

While it is quite evident that Karan definitely would not want Hina to win the show, he has his own favourite people in the house whom he wants to come out victorious from Bigg Boss 11 house.

Karan, recently, was engaged in a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter. When he was asked about the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 11, he instantly replied, "Shilpa, hiten, vikas ...i hope one of them should win ... #MyFavourites."

Shilpa, hiten, vikas ...i hope? one of them should win ... #MyFavourites https://t.co/vm72V9MUva — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 3, 2017

When a user asked who is the most undeserving person in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Karan said, "The one with maximum #Grace" hinting at the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

When asked to describe Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta in one word, Karan termed Shilpa as honest, Arshi as irritating and Vikas as a gem.

In his earlier tweets, Karan went on to take sly digs at Hina and wrote, "I think in the #Wild, the #Hyena makes the most #Irritating sound and also is the most #Cunning looking ... By the way i missed #BigBoss11 yesterday, will catch the episode today ..!"

"I see the animal kingdom has some unity man, a lot of wild #Cats and #Dogs in protest to save the #Hyena...!! .... in other news im yet to catch yesterday's episode of #BigBoss11," he added in another tweet.

I think in the #Wild, the #Hyena makes the most #Irritating sound and also is the most #Cunning looking ... ?? By the way i missed #BigBoss11 yesterday, will catch the episode today ..! ?? — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 30, 2017

I see the animal kingdom has some unity man, a lot of wild #Cats and #Dogs in protest to save the #Hyena...!! ?????? .... in other news im yet to catch yesterday’s episode of #BigBoss11 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 30, 2017

Not only Karan, but TV actors like Anita Hassanandani, Gauahar Khan, Manveer Gurjar and Rupali Ganguly have also spoken against Hina and called her the most hated person in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

On a related note, Hina faced a lot of flak on social media when she recently compared her social media followers with that of Gauahar Khan and said the former Bigg Boss 7 winner doesn't have even half of her followers on social media platforms.

While Karan has given his opinion, who do you think is the most deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11? Do let us know in comments.