Puneesh Sharma is one contestant in Bigg Boss 11 who grabbed a lot of attention for his cozy moments with Bandgi Kalra, and also for his high temper. Although he entered the house as a commoner, a video has come up that suggests that Puneesh is not-so-commoner after all.

Audition video of Puneesh for Bigg Boss 11 has been leaked online, and it is going viral for all that he revealed about himself. Puneesh is seen bragging about his money and life style in the video.

First he says that he is co-owner of the "most happening club" in Delhi, and added that his main business is of construction. "I make high-rise buildings and lead a high-end lifestyle," he says.

He further says that he loves partying and having "fun" with different girls. Calling himself "khula saand", Puneesh then says he wants to go to Bigg Boss 11 so that he can gain fame, which according to him will eventually get him more girls.

He later added that he had once won a reality show in 2008, and had won Rs 1 crore from it. According to him, he had won the show through public voting, and hence he already has a huge vote bank.

More than anything Puneesh had made headlines in Bigg Boss 11 for his romance with Bandgi. His activities in the show indeed justify his weakness for girls as revealed by him in the video.'

Although the video was published on YouTube long a few months before in November 2017, it is being circulated now as the show is about to end. This audition video of Puneesh has the potential to work both in his favour as well as against him.

Watch the video below:

Many a times he and Bandgi were seen getting too cozy in the show after the lights would go off. Although it was initially believed that their romance was just for the sake of the show, the love-birds had claimed that they are very much in a relationship.

Bigg Boss 11 is on the verge of its finale, with just six contestants remaining. Apart from Puneesh, other current housemates include Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani.