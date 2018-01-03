After a shocking nomination task, where Bigg Boss 11's Changu-Mangu i.e. Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma successfully found a spot in the Top 5, it is time for 1 lucky contestant to win the Ticket to the Grand Finale. And Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi have won that luck chance.

With just 6 of them in the house, the difference between the impossible and possible depends on a person's determination. The days to come will show how determined the gharwale are to win this season of Bigg Boss! The golden opportunity to make it to the finale lies atop Mount BB, a rigorous task that will make the contestants fight for an equal chance. A mountain climbing task, contestants have to eliminate their competition one by one, simply by using their street smartness.

Luv Tyagi aur @eyehinakhan ke beech hua jhagda! Find out why, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/qDXAH488oc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

Who makes it till the end? Well, it was none other than Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Meanwhile, in the Extra Doze, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are seeing bitching about Shilpa Shinde. Apparently, she definitely did something because of which the two are furious about her. Vikas also made a comment in the episode on Shilpa's weight. He said, "she will get tired soon and won't be able to do the task."

For those who don't know, the lawn area has been converted into a large snow mountain and a stepper placed on an incline denotes the mountain climb. The contestants must carry bags with each other's name and either empty it to signify the choice of elimination or form an alliance by saving it from someone else who is trying to empty it. The main motive for the contestants here will be to ensure that their bag pack reaches the top of the BB Mountain safe and sound.

While Vikas Gupta cracked a deal with Hina and the two of them decided to stand by each other but in the upcming promo, it was shown that Vikas Gupta lost the task. Who was responsible? Well, his sworn rival Luv Tyagi. The two ladies of the house, Shilpa and Hina, team up to ensure Akash is the first one out of the task. And they definitely succeed. But it seems that Shilpa even let Hina loose. We will know in the episode tonight.

The Mount BB task cause a strain on @eyehinakhan and Luv Tyagi's friendship. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out what happens next. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/fWoOsFBa7A — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 3, 2018

Amidst the task, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi get into a fight as well. Will this lead to their 'break-up'? Only till will tell.