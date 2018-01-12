Bigg Boss 11 has just two days to come to an end and the top four finalists are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. While we have seen the contestants' family members in the house itself, Hina's parents never came out in open to talk about their daughter.

In fact, in the family task, Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal appeared on Bigg Boss 11. Now finally, the Times of India has managed to break Hina's father's silence.

He revealed about Hina's past, about who was she before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara.

"Hina has been the best child any parent can have and we are extremely lucky. We come from a middle-class background and have had a similar lifestyle. Hina and her brother Aamir wanted to pursue their education and hence, the two shifted to Delhi," Hina's dad told TOI.

"Hina, after her college hours, used to work in a call centre so that I wouldn't be monetarily pressurised for their expenses. She would take care of her and her brother's expenses while studying. Hina never argued or questioned us for not being able to meet their expectations as we were not financially sound."

He added: "In fact, she always made it a point to keep us happy in every possible way. My daughter is undoubtedly the best because no one can take care of their parents and look after their family the way she does. She makes sure that all our needs are fulfilled and loves us abundantly. I could not have asked for anything more in life better than my little girl."

Hina Khan is in the last stage of #BB11 & we are sure her parents can’t wait to see her!But before that here’s a very sweet vote appeal from her dearest parents!The purest kind of love♥️ Voting lines are open till Saturday 10am!So just log in to voot and start voting? #TeamHK pic.twitter.com/e5lzgIATP9 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 11, 2018

Well, Hina's haters should read this. Before calling her selfish and arrogant, one should know Hina is a self-made woman. She struggled hard to come to this level in the industry.

The actress is the only contestant of this season who received the maximum flak from viewers. Though she has been criticised a lot, Hina's fan base is really strong who brought her till the finale.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Interestingly, she was one of the finalists on that show as well but failed to win. Will this repeat on Bigg Boss 11 as well or she will emerge as the winner? Let's wait till Sunday.