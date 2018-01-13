Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has reacted to Hina Khan's comment in which she compared Shilpa Shinde with a call girl.

Arshi, who also had a couple of big fights with Shilpa inside the house, spoke in support of the latter and slammed Hina for her distasteful remark.

"I was shocked when I saw some media reports which quoted Hina Khan as saying that Shilpa Shinde looks and speaks like a call girl. I strongly condemn the statement made by Hina Khan and feel that Hina has committed a huge blunder which she will regret all her life," Arshi told India.com.

Expressing her respect and fondness for Shilpa, Arshi said that she touched the latter's feet before leaving the Bigg Boss 11 house for the second time.

"Shilpa Shinde is like my mother and even my parents insisted that if I called her maa, I must live up to it. I always considered Shilpa Shinde as my good friend and later on gave her the position and respect of 'Maa'. The first time I was evicted, I was too shocked to react because I was not expecting to be evicted, but when the second time I went into the house, I touched Shilpa's feet before I left and she too gave me her blessings," Arshi said.

A video had appeared earlier on social media in which Hina was seen saying that Shilpa talks in a manner that makes her look like a call girl. The word "call girl" was muted in the video.

Apart from Vikas Gupta, Hina and Shilpa are being considered to be the two strongest contestants left in the house. Many believe that Shilpa will win the show, but the final result will be out only on this coming Sunday.