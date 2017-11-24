While Hina Khan is one of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, she is also one of the most controversial participants of the season.

From being manipulative, dominating, hypocrite and putting others down, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has done it all. Her stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house has also invited a lot of flak from viewers.

She has also been nominated for eviction for several consecutive weeks, yet manages to sail through it smoothly. However, in the latest episode, Hina during the luxury budget task told Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi how she will feel helpless if these two leave the show.

Now, a Twitter handle @isalilsand, who is a film and TV critic, has revealed that Hina has apparently mentioned in her contract that she will stay inside the house till the finale.

"#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on till the finale," Sand tweeted.

While there is no proof as to what Hina has written on her contract, if it is true, the actress has made a huge mistake on national television given that no contestant is allowed to reveal their stay period inside the house.

It now remains to be seen if Bigg Boss takes action against Hina for breaching the contract.