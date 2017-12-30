With just two weeks remaining for Bigg Boss 11 to get its winner, the atmosphere inside the house is getting intense. The remaining contestants are trying their best to play well so as to make it to the grand finale.

After Shilpa Shinde became the first contestant to get a ticket to the finale in the latest episode, housemates were seen discussing the winner of the season.

In the BB extra dose published on Voot, Hina Khan said that she is 90 percent sure of Vikas Gupta winning the season. She reasoned it saying that the one contestant who gets to perform the secret task has emerged as the winner in every season. Be it Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati or last season's winner Manveer Gurjar, all of them have turned out to be winners of different seasons of the controversial show.

And with Vikas receiving the secret task from Bigg Boss, Hina believes that the producer will take the trophy home. She went on to say that she now prefers to take the briefcase - containing a certain amount of money - which is offered to the three finalists of every season. As per the rule, any of the three who is not confident of winning the title is free to accept the money and quit the show.

However, Vikas kept on saying that he just wants to see himself in the top four contestants of Bigg Boss 11.

Meanwhile, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are in the danger zone and one of them will be evicted in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. As per the voting trends, Priyank has received the least number of votes and is likely to take the exit door. On the other hand, Luv is winning hearts mostly because he never played dirty and also for his intelligent game plan and being friends with all inmates.