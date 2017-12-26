The nominated contestants of this week in Bigg Boss 11 are Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. While fans expected Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma to be one of the nominated contestants, the final results shocked everyone.

The interesting part is, Luv was earlier believed to be the weakest of all, but his last few weeks' performance has improved and the hunk has been showered with a lot of votes. It even got Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan evicted from the house.

Now, we wonder whether Luv will be evicted this week. His competition this week is celebrity Priyank Sharma, who ruled everyone's heart even before entering the show.

Priyank has faced many ups and downs in the house. In the beginning, the hunk was shown the door because of a fight between Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta. Then, he made his comeback with a bang and impressed everyone.

Now, he is nominated opposite Luv and we think he deserves to stay. Here are a few reasons why Priyank shouldn't get evicted this week:

Though he sometimes gets angry, Priyank has a good heart. The Spiltsvilla contestant has apologised to everyone after he realised his fault. Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde were the ones to whom he apologised after every mistake.

Priyank's relationship with Vikas Gupta has been strong since the beginning. Though they fought in between and vowed to not talk to each other, the kind-hearted Priyank hugged his friend when Hiten Tejwani left the house. Priyank knew Hiten was Vikas' only close friend, apart from him, in the house.

Priyank and Vikas' friendship irked Hina Khan, which led to many fights. But Priyank still tried to make Hina smile and spent time with her. He attempted to clear all the misunderstandings between them in the house.

Remember Benafsha Soonawalla? It was Priyank who brought out her inner strength on the show. The hunk felt quite lonely when she left.

Priyank is one of the contestants who has always cleared things from his end. The person who entered the house with full aggression has now calmed down. He has touched everyone's hearts and shares a good bond with everyone in the house.

Looking at these qualities – apart from his looks, Priyank surely deserves to stay.

