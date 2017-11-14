Bigg Boss 11 has not only seen fights till date, but also some unbreakable friendships. This time, the contestants had to sacrifice for their housemates, thus, Priyank Sharma shaved off his head for Hiten Tejwani.

According to the task, Bigg Boss nominated Hiten for this week and gave him an option in order to be safe. To get the immunity, he had to convince Priyank to go bald. Without giving it a second thought, Priyank agreed to save Hiten.

But, do you think Hiten really deserved Priyank's sacrifice? Hiten is a big TV star and if he had gotten nominated, fans would have saved him. wouldn't they?

Then why Priyank decided to go bald. Even Vikas Gupta tried to make him understand that Priyank has work commitments after Bigg Boss and he shouldn't have done it.

But Priyank chose friendship over his hair. Bigg Boss fans lauded the contestant for his sacrifice. Many recalled how Priyank has always stood for his friends.

Here's what Bigg Boss fans said:

Woah! Did you expect @ipriyanksharmaa to do that? Tune in now to #BB11 to catch all the action. pic.twitter.com/lNi3PVlew9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2017

Priyank Squad‏ @GautamGang

He picked fight with Akash for Vikas. He picked fight with Arshi Puneesh Gang for Ben. He sacrificed his hair for Hiten. This is Priyank Sharma for you. Yaroon ka Yaar !!! #BB11 #PritankSquad

Rajat gupta‏ @Rajatgu1996

#BB11 #PriyankSharma yesterday priyank had mentioned about earning some real friendship in bb house with hina ben luv hiten. Today by shaving his head he earned respect of all the fans and haters as well. Roadies spltisvilla now bb he earned true friends #respectpriyanksharma

Muskan Agarwal‏ @MuskanA16838442

that is speechless and praiseworthy work, respect and salute for #PriyankSharma

neha periwal‏ @nehaperiwal3

People saying it's not a big deal , let me tell you it is a very big deal for an actor because hair are a part of your looks and for a guy who loved his hair so much! #PriyankSharma #bb11 . PRIYANK WON HEARTS.

Priyank Sharma FC‏ @priyanksharma08

I'm following Priyank since Roadies days and I know how much he loves his hair he used nearly take 1 hour just to set his hair @ipriyanksharmaa you made your fans proud❤