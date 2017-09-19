Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 is around the corner and fans can't wait to see the final list of contestants who will enter the glass-walled house.

To add to the curiosity of the ardent fans, the makers of the controversial reality show have now shared a glimpse of the first contestant where a woman is seen with her face half covered.

The image was uploaded through the official handle of Bigg Boss with a caption that read: "Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList".

Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList pic.twitter.com/0MJirWKegE — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2017

This has left many guessing the name of the celebrity contestant. While some Twitter users say it is Turkish writer Betul Eldoan, a few others hinted at Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England.

Fans had a tough time to guess who it is as it doesn't resemble with any of the possible contestants.

Among the few names that have surfaced until now are Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, Varun Sood of Roadies fame and Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame. Names of celebrities like Nikitin Dheer, TV actor Kabir Bedi, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed and Achint Kaur are also doing the rounds.

The 11th season of the controversial reality show will see contestants — both celebrities and commoners — living separately inside the house as the theme of the new season is "neighbours". The Bigg Boss 11 house has been structured like a mansion and is one of the biggest houses in the history of the show. It even has an underground jail!