The Bigg Boss 11 grand finale episode is just a few hours away from airing on television, and the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to generate curiosity among viewers by sharing glimpses on their official Twitter handle.

It was earlier reported that the grand finale of the controversial reality show would have Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani performing a sexy dance number, setting the stage on fire.

And since it's the finale episode, other evicted contestants like Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi along with finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta would be seen enthralling the audience with their electrifying performances on the stage.

A short clip from the finale episode shows finalist Hina Khan teaming up with friends Priyank and Luv for a dance performance where they showcase their fun chemistry.

Another short clip gives you a glimpse of a cute yet funny face-off between former rivals Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in the form of a dance performance where the former is seen dressed as a shape-shifting venomous snake "naagin" while the latter slips into the character of a snake-charmer. They will be seen performing on several songs.

Host Salman Khan will get into the mood as well, where he will be seen adding his aura on stage with the four finalists. He will be seen dancing to the hit song Swag Se Swagat from his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Fashion designer Ashley Rebello has already posted the Dabangg Khan's finale look on his Instagram. Salman looks handsome and dapper in his signature black suit.

On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan will be seen giving a graceful solo performance in the Bigg Boss 11 finale episode.

Since Puneesh is out of the finale race, it remains to be seen who will lift the trophy from among the three finalists — Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.