Akshay Kumar appeared on Bigg Boss 11 finale to promote his movie, Padman, which will release on January 25. His reunion with Salman Khan, who is the host of the show, brought Mujhse Shaadi Karoge moments on stage.

The Khiladi actor entered the house to bring out Vikas Gupta from the house, and announced Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan as the top two finalists.

Before the announcement, Akshay brought the fun element on the show. Akshay, the superhero Padman, got a super pitara (box) with many props inside it. First prop was a scooter and this is how Dhinchak Pooja's Dilon Ka Shooter song came to the scene.

A real scooter was brought on the stage and the superstars sat behind Pooja, while she sang from Dilon Ka Shooter to Afreen Bewafa songs. Akshay took a hilarious dig at Pooja's songs as he said: "Do not practice this at home, mera matlab gaane se hain (I meant the song)."

After Dhinchak Pooja, Akshay calls Akash Dadlani on stage as his pitara had an underwear. The Padman actor made Akash wear the underwear and the rapper happily agreed. Salman took a dig at Akash saying he is a Paadman (Farting man).

Then, Akshay, being the highlight of the finale of Bigg Boss 11, danced on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge title track with Salman. Sapna Chaudhary replaced Priyanka Chopra in the song and wooed audience with her mind-blowing thumkas.

Akshay then promoted his movie, Padman, by talking about his movie's story. He also got the machine in which he made sanitary napkins in the movie.

After the promotion, he went inside the house to announce Vikas was eliminated. While congratulating Hina and Shilpa, Akshay said that he was happy that a girl would win the show.

Salman and Akshay are said to be best buddies in the industry. However, earlier reports stated a fallout between the two. But Akshay's presence on Bigg Boss 11 is the proof that all is well between the two.

The duo's friendship was visible on Bigg Boss stage and it will give you major friendship goals.